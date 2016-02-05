Foxconn says agreed with Sharp on most points of takeover deal

OSAKA, Japan, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Foxconn should be able to reach a deal to acquire Sharp Corp over the next two to three weeks, after the two firms reached a consensus on most points at a meeting on Friday, Chief Executive Officer Terry Gou said.

Foxconn, known formally as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co , has officially been given preferred negotiating rights, he told reporters.

The Taiwanese firm has offered to invest around 659 billion yen ($5.6 billion) in Sharp, sources familiar with the matter have said - a deal which would make it the biggest acquisition by a foreign company in Japan’s insulated technology sector. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki in Osaka and J.R. Wu in Taipei; Writing by Edwina Gibbs; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)