FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Foxconn says agreed with Sharp on most points of takeover deal
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
February 5, 2016 / 9:21 AM / 2 years ago

Foxconn says agreed with Sharp on most points of takeover deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSAKA, Japan, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Foxconn should be able to reach a deal to acquire Sharp Corp over the next two to three weeks, after the two firms reached a consensus on most points at a meeting on Friday, Chief Executive Officer Terry Gou said.

Foxconn, known formally as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co , has officially been given preferred negotiating rights, he told reporters.

The Taiwanese firm has offered to invest around 659 billion yen ($5.6 billion) in Sharp, sources familiar with the matter have said - a deal which would make it the biggest acquisition by a foreign company in Japan’s insulated technology sector. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki in Osaka and J.R. Wu in Taipei; Writing by Edwina Gibbs; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.