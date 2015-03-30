FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No truth to talk Japan's Sharp will exit solar business - executive
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Electronics
March 30, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

No truth to talk Japan's Sharp will exit solar business - executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 30 (Reuters) - Sharp Corp will continue making solar cell products at its Sakai plant and there is no truth to speculation it will sell or exit the business, an executive at the money-losing electronics maker said on Monday.

“There is no truth to talk that we will quit, or sell, the solar business,” Kazushi Mukai, head of Sharp’s energy system solution business, told reporters at the company’s state-of-the-art solar cell plant in Sakai, western Japan.

Sharp is negotiating its second major bailout since 2012, with bankers calling for a radical overhaul and exit from loss-making businesses.

Its solar cell business has struggled to cope with tough price competition from rivals in China and slow housing starts in Japan, adding to losses from its TV and LCD display operations. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.