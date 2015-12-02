FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan state-backed fund mulling majority stake in Sharp -Yomiuri
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 2, 2015 / 12:06 AM / 2 years ago

Japan state-backed fund mulling majority stake in Sharp -Yomiuri

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Stated-backed fund Innovation Network Corporation of Japan (INCJ) is considering buying a majority stake in Sharp Corp likely to cost about 200 billion yen ($1.63 billion), the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Wednesday.

As part of its plan for restructuring the loss-making company, INCJ may also seek the resignation of Chief Executive and President Kozo Takahashi and other top management in return for the stake purchase, the paper said.

INCJ is also considering spinning off the company’s liquid crystal display (LCD) business and steering Sharp towards an integration or tie-up with rival Japan Display Inc <6740.T >, the Yomiuri said. ($1 = 122.9200 yen) (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.