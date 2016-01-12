FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan state fund, banks working $3 bln Sharp overhaul- source
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 12, 2016 / 2:27 AM / 2 years ago

Japan state fund, banks working $3 bln Sharp overhaul- source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - A Japanese state-backed fund is offering to aid Sharp Corp in a $3 billion restructuring that would also see fresh aid from the ailing electronics giant’s banks and would split off its display business, a person familiar with the talks said on Tuesday.

Sharp’s stock jumped nearly 8 percent in early trade on reports of a bailout but the gains faded and the share was up 0.9 percent in late morning trade.

Sharp said in a statement it is in talks with various companies about LCD business but no decisions have been reached.

Spokesmen for the banks and Japan Display declined to comment. An INCJ representative could not immediately be reached.

$1 = 117.7000 yen Reporting by Taro Fuse; Additional reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Taiga Uranaka; Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.