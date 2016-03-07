Foxconn, Sharp "on the right track" in deal talks - source

TAIPEI, March 7 (Reuters) - Talks for Taiwan’s Foxconn to acquire a majority stake in Japan’s Sharp Corp are “on the right track”, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Foxconn late last month suspended the signing of a deal to take over the loss-making Japanese electronics firm, citing the emergence of new material information. The announcement came after Sharp’s board voted in favor of Foxconn’s offer, estimated at nearly $6 billion.

Terry Gou, founder and chief executive of Foxconn, which is formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, is in Bangkok on Monday attending a meeting that includes Sharp’s dealers, the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Reuters.

Foxconn confirmed that Gou is in Bangkok at the invitation of Sharp for the meeting.