Japan's Sharp planning to seek aid from main lenders - source
March 3, 2015 / 12:10 AM / 3 years ago

Japan's Sharp planning to seek aid from main lenders - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 3 (Reuters) - Embattled Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp is preparing to seek aid from its main lenders, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said, as it expects losses to mount this year.

Osaka-based Sharp last month warned it would slip into its third annual net loss in four years, saying a supply glut squeezed sales of smartphone displays in China, the business line it had counted on for growth. It had said it’s rethinking its businesses. (Reporting by Reiji Murai; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

