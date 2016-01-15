FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hon Hai to up investment offer for Sharp to about $5.9 bln - Yomiuri daily
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 15, 2016 / 1:06 AM / 2 years ago

Hon Hai to up investment offer for Sharp to about $5.9 bln - Yomiuri daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry Co is set to offer to invest about 700 billion yen ($5.9 billion) in Japanese display maker Sharp Corp , upping its proposal for a maximum 500 billion yen investment, the Yomiuri daily reported.

Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn, could make the offer, its final proposal, as early as Friday, the Japanese newspaper said on Friday.

Hon Hai and Sharp have been weighing a possible tie-up for months, sources familiar with the situation have said. But Japanese state-backed fund Innovation Network Corp of Japan has been seen as a more likely investor.

$1 = 118.2200 yen Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates

