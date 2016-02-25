FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Sharp decides to accept Foxconn takeover offer - Nikkei
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 25, 2016 / 2:12 AM / 2 years ago

Japan's Sharp decides to accept Foxconn takeover offer - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Japan’s Sharp Corp on Thursday agreed to a takeover by Taiwan’s Foxconn, the Nikkei business daily reported, in what would be the largest acquisition by a foreign company in Japan’s insular technology sector.

A Sharp spokesman declined to comment on the report.

The board of the ailing electronics maker concluded a two-day meeting to discuss whether to accept an offer by the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer over a rescue by a state-backed investment fund.

The Taiwanese firm, known formally as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, has offered to invest 659 billion yen ($5.9 billion) in Sharp, sources have said. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.