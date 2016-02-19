FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan state fund: to help Japan Display if Sharp opts for Hon Hai offer
February 19, 2016 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

Japan state fund: to help Japan Display if Sharp opts for Hon Hai offer

TOKYO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The head of a Japanese state-backed fund said on Friday that it would provide “firm support” for Japan Display if rival display maker Sharp Corp accepts a takeover offer by Taiwan’s Foxconn .

Sharp said this month it would focus on takeover talks with Foxconn, known formally as Hon Hai Precision Industry, favouring it over a separate rescue plan pitched by the state-backed fund, the Innovation Network Corporation of Japan (INCJ).

INCJ has offered to rescue Sharp with plans to combine its display business with Japan Display, in which it holds a majority stake. Toshiyuki Shiga, INCJ’s chief executive, told a news conference that the fund wanted to create a globally competitive LCD maker. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Writing by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

