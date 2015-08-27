Sharp mulls selling most of LCD business to Japan Display-Yomiuri

TOKYO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Sharp Corp is considering selling a majority of its struggling liquid crystal display business to Japan Display Inc, the Yomiuri newspaper reported.

Under the plan, Sharp would spin off the business into a joint venture in which it would hold less than 50 percent, the Yomiuri said.

A Sharp spokesman said it had no immediate comment.

Sources have told Reuters that Sharp is also in talks with Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry Co about a sale of the business. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)