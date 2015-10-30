FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sharp Q2 profit slides; LCD woes increase pressure to find partner
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 30, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

Sharp Q2 profit slides; LCD woes increase pressure to find partner

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Japan’s Sharp Corp on Friday reported an 86 percent plunge in second-quarter operating profit, increasing pressure on the consumer electronics maker to overhaul its loss-making liquid crystal display (LCD) business.

Sharp said July-September operating profit tumbled to 3.5 billion yen ($29 million) from 24.5 billion yen a year earlier, dragged down by falling prices of smartphone displays and slow progress in reducing inventory.

The result had been flagged earlier this week when it said it would book an operating loss for the first half rather than a profit. It also lowered its full-year operating profit forecast to 10 billion yen from 80 billion yen.

Sharp’s main banks, growing frustrated with little improvement after two major bailouts in three years, want it to find a buyer for all or part of its ailing LCD business within months, sources familiar with the matter have said.

Friday’s results showed the LCD division posted a loss of 12.7 billion yen in the July-September quarter. ($1 = 120.9500 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.