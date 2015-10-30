Sharp Q2 profit slides; LCD woes increase pressure to find partner

TOKYO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Japan’s Sharp Corp on Friday reported an 86 percent plunge in second-quarter operating profit, increasing pressure on the consumer electronics maker to overhaul its loss-making liquid crystal display (LCD) business.

Sharp said July-September operating profit tumbled to 3.5 billion yen ($29 million) from 24.5 billion yen a year earlier, dragged down by falling prices of smartphone displays and slow progress in reducing inventory.

The result had been flagged earlier this week when it said it would book an operating loss for the first half rather than a profit. It also lowered its full-year operating profit forecast to 10 billion yen from 80 billion yen.

Sharp’s main banks, growing frustrated with little improvement after two major bailouts in three years, want it to find a buyer for all or part of its ailing LCD business within months, sources familiar with the matter have said.

Friday’s results showed the LCD division posted a loss of 12.7 billion yen in the July-September quarter. ($1 = 120.9500 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)