FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Sharp to post operating loss - Nikkei
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Electronics
January 6, 2016 / 12:01 AM / 2 years ago

Japan's Sharp to post operating loss - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Japan’s Sharp Corp is expected to log a group operating loss of at least 10 billion yen ($83.95 million) for the nine months ended December 2015 due to poor performance of its LCD business, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.

This would be its first operating loss in three years and it is uncertain whether it can achieve its full-year profit forecast, according to the Nikkei.

Sharp needs to swing more than 20 billion yen into the black in the January-March quarter to achieve its forecast of a 10 billion yen operating profit for the year to March, it said.

$1 = 119.1200 yen Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.