Sharp Q2 operating profit slides 18.3 percent, below expectations
Sharp Q2 operating profit slides 18.3 percent, below expectations

TOKYO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp said on Friday its second-quarter operating profit slid 18.3 percent, missing forecasts, as a consumption tax increase in Japan squeezed sales of electronic parts, TVs and white goods.

Sharp’s operating profit for July-September fell to 24.5 billion yen ($224 million) from 30 billion yen in the same period a year earlier. That was below an average estimate of 28.2 billion compiled from seven analyst forecasts gathered by Thomson Reuters StarMine.

Still Sharp, which is seeking to boost its business selling liquid-crystal display panels to firms like Apple Inc, reiterated its full-year operating profit forecast of 100 billion yen. In the year ended March 2014, operating profit was 108.56 billion yen.

1 US dollar = 109.3500 Japanese yen Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

