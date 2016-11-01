FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sharp forecasts first annual operating profit in three years
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 1, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 10 months ago

Sharp forecasts first annual operating profit in three years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Japan's Sharp Corp on Tuesday forecast its first annual operating profit in three years after its new owner, Taiwan's Foxconn, cut jobs and sold off loss-making television factories in the North America to trim costs.

The Japanese liquid crystal display maker said it expects an operating profit of 25.7 billion yen ($245 million) for the year to end-March, recovering from a 162 billion yen loss the previous year.

That is below expectations of a 40 billion yen profit reported by the Nikkei business daily last month.

For the second quarter, Sharp posted an operating profit of 2.5 billion yen compared with a 3.5 billion profit a year earlier.

$1 = 104.8500 yen Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

