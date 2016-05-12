FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sharp names Foxconn vice chairman as board member candidate
#Consumer Electronics
May 12, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

Sharp names Foxconn vice chairman as board member candidate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 12 (Reuters) - Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp said on Thursday it has named a Foxconn vice chairman as a board member candidate following a $3.5 billion deal to sell a majority stake in the company to the Taiwanese electronics contract maker.

Tai Jeng-wu is vice chairman of Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, and has played a key role in its negotiations with Sharp, according to sources at Foxconn. (Reporting by Tokyo bureau; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
