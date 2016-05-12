Sharp names Foxconn vice chairman as board member candidate

SINGAPORE, May 12 (Reuters) - Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp said on Thursday it has named a Foxconn vice chairman as a board member candidate following a $3.5 billion deal to sell a majority stake in the company to the Taiwanese electronics contract maker.

Tai Jeng-wu is vice chairman of Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, and has played a key role in its negotiations with Sharp, according to sources at Foxconn. (Reporting by Tokyo bureau; Editing by Christopher Cushing)