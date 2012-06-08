UPDATE 1-Sharp to list Sakai operator around 2014 -Kyodo

TOKYO, June 8 (Reuters) - Sharp Corp, Japan’s last major fabricator of TV panels, plans to list the subsidiary that operates its main liquid crystal display factory, Kyodo news agency said.

A listing would further distance Sharp from the money-losing facility in western Japan that pushed the company to a record net loss in the last financial year.

Sharp will sell Sharp Display Products, which operates the factory in Sakai, around 2014, Kyodo news agency reported on Friday, without saying where it obtained the information.

A spokeswoman for Sharp, Miyuki Nakayama, declined to confirm or deny the report.

In March, Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industries, part of the Foxconn Group, agreed to buy 46.48 percent of the Sakai plant.

Losses at the underutilised facility resulting from a global oversupply of panels and weak demand left Sharp with a net loss of 376 billion yen ($4.73 billion) in the year ended March 31.

Hon Hai will also purchase new shares in Sharp worth 66.9 billion yen, giving it an 11 percent stake in the Japanese company in a deal that will tie the Apple Inc suppliers closer together, allowing Hon Hai to tap the manufacturing expertise of Japan’s leading LCD maker.

Sharp, which is buying back Sony Corp’s 7.04 percent stake in the plant, also persuaded suppliers Dai Nippon Printing and Toppan Printing to merge units that make films for its panels at the factory in return for a stake in the plant.

The result of those deals will leave Sharp with a 37.6 percent stake in the LCD factory, removing it from its group companies and reclassifying it as an affiliate.