Sharp: Japan solar cell shipments may top 2.5 GW

TOKYO, May 17 (Reuters) - Shipments of solar cells in Japan could rise above 2.5 gigawatts in the year to March 2013 amid a pickup in demand following the introduction of a new feed-in tariff scheme in July, Sharp Corp Chairman Mikio Katayama said on Thursday.

Last month, a government body proposed that Japanese utilities pay 42 yen ($0.52) per kilowatt-hour (kwh) for solar power supplies in the new plan.

Sales of solar cells in Japan rose 30.7 percent in 2011 from the previous year to just under 1.3 gigawatts, the first time sales have topped 1 gigawatt, according to the Japan Photovoltaic Energy Association.

Katayama made the forecast at a meeting of the industry group, which has not released figures for the year that ended in March. ($1 = 80.3550 Japanese yen) (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Michael Watson)