FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sharp shares hit lowest since 1975 after H1 loss report
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
September 25, 2015 / 1:01 AM / 2 years ago

Sharp shares hit lowest since 1975 after H1 loss report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Sharp Corp fell 10 percent to their lowest level since 1975 on Friday after a newspaper reported the embattled Japanese electronics maker would extend its operating loss to 30 billion yen ($250 million) for the fiscal first half.

The Nikkei business daily said the operating loss in the April-September period would be the first in three years, dragged down by sluggish sales of LCD panels for smartphones.

The reported loss compares with Sharp’s own first-half forecast of a 10 billion yen profit. Six analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters expect an operating loss of 11.58 billion yen.

Sharp said in a statement it was likely to undershoot its first-half earnings forecast citing a tough market for smaller LCD panels, but said it had no plans now to revise its estimates.

$1 = 120.2800 yen Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.