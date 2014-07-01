FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Sharp: will look to profits, not share sale, to boost finances
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 1, 2014 / 6:05 AM / 3 years ago

Japan's Sharp: will look to profits, not share sale, to boost finances

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSAKA, Japan, July 1 (Reuters) - Japan’s Sharp Corp aims to bolster its depleted finances by boosting profits and is not considering a public share offering, which would be unrealistic so close on the heels of an offering last year, the display maker’s president said.

Kozo Takahashi also told a roundtable for reporters on Tuesday that his company had not received a new offer for an equity investment from Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, and did not expect to make any large-scale investments in liquid crystal display manufacturing in the foreseeable future. (Reporting by Reiji Murai; Writing by Edmund Klamann; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
