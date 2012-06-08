FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sharp in talks to list Sakai operator, no date set
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 8, 2012 / 7:10 AM / 5 years ago

Sharp in talks to list Sakai operator, no date set

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 8 (Reuters) - Sharp Corp, Japan’s last major maker of TV panels, said on Friday it is discussing plans to list the subsidiary that operates its main Sakai liquid crystal display factory, but no date has been set.

Sharp is in talks with Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industries , which agreed to buy 46.48 percent of the Sakai plant, about listing Sharp Display Products, Sharp President Takashi Okuda said.

The move would distance Sharp from the money-losing facility in western Japan that pushed the company to a record net loss in the last financial year. (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Michael Watson)

