Tokyo Electron dissolves solar equipment JV with Sharp
November 30, 2012 / 6:46 AM / 5 years ago

Tokyo Electron dissolves solar equipment JV with Sharp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Japan’s Tokyo Electron Ltd said on Friday it has dissolved a joint venture with Sharp Corp to develop equipment to make thin-film silicon solar power cells, amid weak demand for the technology. The venture was set up in February 2008.

Sharp, Japan’s top LCD maker, forecasts a full-year net loss of 450 billion yen ($5.5 billion) and remains effectively shunned by debt capitalmarkets, under pressure to cut costs and shore up its capital. ($1 = 82.1550 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Michael Watson)

