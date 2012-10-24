Sharp may post 400 bln yen interim net loss - Nikkei

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Sharp Corp, the fourth largest television manufacturer in the world, may have suffered a group net loss of around 400 billion yen ($5.01 billion) in the April-September half due to restructuring costs and valuation losses on inventory, the Nikkei said.

The loss is nearly double the 210 billion yen ($2.63 billion) the company had projected in August, the Japanese daily said.

Sharp, which has been hit by a steep decline in demand for LCD televisions and panels in recent times, had projected a 250 billion yen ($3.13 billion) group net loss for the full year. It may have to widen this projection on account of the worse-than-expected half-year results, the daily said.

The company, which reported an interim net loss of 39.8 billion yen ($499 million) last year, decided to cut 10,000 jobs in September to secure loans, the financial daily said.

Sharp is looking to generate an operating profit in the October-March half and return to the black in the full year through March 2014, the Nikkei reported. ($1 = 79.8250 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)