Canada's Shaw Communications posts 8 pct slip in profit

TORONTO, June 25 (Reuters) - Shaw Communications Inc reported an 8 percent fall in third-quarter profit on Thursday and said it would likely reach the lower end of its full-year operating income target.

The cable company said net income slipped to C$209 million ($169 million), or 42 Canadian cents per share, from C$228 million, or 47 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose almost 6 percent to C$1.42 billion.