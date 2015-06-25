FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Shaw Communications posts 8 pct slip in profit
June 25, 2015 / 12:11 PM / 2 years ago

Canada's Shaw Communications posts 8 pct slip in profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, June 25 (Reuters) - Shaw Communications Inc reported an 8 percent fall in third-quarter profit on Thursday and said it would likely reach the lower end of its full-year operating income target.

The cable company said net income slipped to C$209 million ($169 million), or 42 Canadian cents per share, from C$228 million, or 47 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose almost 6 percent to C$1.42 billion.

$1 = 1.2379 Canadian dollars Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Alden Bentley

