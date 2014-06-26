FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Shaw Communications 3rd-qtr profit falls, eyes cash boost
June 26, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

Canada's Shaw Communications 3rd-qtr profit falls, eyes cash boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, June 26 (Reuters) - Shaw Communications Inc , a Western Canada-focused media and cable company, said on Thursday that net income fell in the third quarter, as it lost more television subscribers despite a boost from business customers.

Shaw reported net income of C$228 million ($210 million), or 47 Canadian cents per share, for the quarter ended May 31, down from C$250 million, or 52 cents a share, a year earlier.

Operating revenue was C$1.342 billion, up slightly from a year ago. The company said it now expects free cash in excess of C$650 million for 2014. ($1 = 1.0853 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

