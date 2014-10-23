FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shaw Communications net income jumps 64 percent
October 23, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

Shaw Communications net income jumps 64 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Shaw Communications Inc posted a 64 percent jump in fourth-quarter net income on a modest bump in revenue on Thursday, as the cable and media company credited better operating metrics and lower expenses.

Net income was C$192 million ($171 million), or 40 Canadian cents a share, in the three months to Aug. 31, compared with C$117 million, or 24 cents a share, a year earlier. Revenue was up 1 percent at C$1.26 billion.

1 US dollar = 1.1217 Canadian dollar Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon

