Shaw Communications net income jumps 64 percent

TORONTO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Shaw Communications Inc posted a 64 percent jump in fourth-quarter net income on a modest bump in revenue on Thursday, as the cable and media company credited better operating metrics and lower expenses.

Net income was C$192 million ($171 million), or 40 Canadian cents a share, in the three months to Aug. 31, compared with C$117 million, or 24 cents a share, a year earlier. Revenue was up 1 percent at C$1.26 billion.