FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's Shaw Communications profit falls as it loses TV subscribers
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 14, 2016 / 1:11 PM / 2 years ago

Canada's Shaw Communications profit falls as it loses TV subscribers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Shaw Communications Inc on Thursday reported a 4 percent fall in first-quarter profit, as it continued to lose television subscribers, offsetting a rise in internet accounts.

The company’s net income fell to C$218 million ($152 million), or 43 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter, from C$227 million, or 46 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

Shaw’s quarterly revenue rose 2.2 percent to C$1.42 billion in the three months ended Nov. 30.

Shaw said on Wednesday it would sell its television assets to Corus Entertainment Inc to fund its bid for wireless company Wind Mobile. ($1 = C$1.44) (Reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto and Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.