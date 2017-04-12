April 12 Canada's Shaw Communications reported a 13.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, driven by the addition of more wireless customers.

However, the Calgary-based company's net income fell to C$147 million, or 30 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended Feb. 28, from C$164 million, or 32 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Shaw's quarterly revenue rose to C$1.30 billion from $1.15 billion. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)