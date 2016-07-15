FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shaw profit triples as Wind Mobile purchase helps
July 15, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

Shaw profit triples as Wind Mobile purchase helps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Shaw Communications Inc's quarterly profit more than tripled, boosted by the purchase of wireless company Wind Mobile and a gain from the sale of its media assets to Corus Entertainment Inc.

The Calgary-based telecom company's net income rose to C$ 704 million ($547 million), or C$1.44 per share, in the third quarter ended May 31, from C$209 million, or 42 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Shaw's quarterly revenue rose about 13 percent to C$1.28 billion. ($1 = 1.2865 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)

