10 months ago
Shaw Communications posts 44 pct fall in profit
#Market News
November 2, 2016 / 12:25 PM / 10 months ago

Shaw Communications posts 44 pct fall in profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Shaw Communications Inc reported a 44 percent fall in quarterly profit from a year ago, when it recorded a gain on the sale of spectrum licenses.

The company's net income fell to C$154 million ($115 million), or 31 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Aug. 31, from C$276 million, or 57 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Shaw received C$100 million in the year-ago period from the sale of airwaves to Rogers Communications Inc.

Revenue rose 15.5 percent to C$1.31 billion. ($1 = C$1.34) (Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
