FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Shaw Communications profit more than halves on JV wind down charge
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 12, 2017 / 1:17 PM / 7 months ago

Shaw Communications profit more than halves on JV wind down charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Canada's Shaw Communications Inc reported a 59.2 pct fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, mainly due to a charge related to the winding down of its investment in video streaming service Shomi.

Rogers Communications Inc and Shaw wound down operations at their joint venture Shomi last November, and Shaw took a C$107 million ($82 million) charge in its first quarter.

Shaw's net income fell to C$89 million, or 18 Canadian cents per share, from C$218 million, or 43 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The Calgary-based company's revenue rose 15 percent to C$1.31 billion in the quarter ended Nov. 30. ($1 = C$1.31) (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.