9 months ago
Canada's Wind Mobile to upgrade wireless network, rebrand as Freedom
November 21, 2016 / 3:31 PM / 9 months ago

Canada's Wind Mobile to upgrade wireless network, rebrand as Freedom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The head of Shaw Communications Inc's Wind Mobile unit said that its wireless network in major Canadian cities Toronto and Vancouver will get a major upgrade next weekend and that the brand will now be known as Freedom Mobile.

"Today we're announcing that we're actually turning on LTE (long-term evolution) in our two biggest markets, in Toronto and Vancouver," said the unit's chief executive, Alek Krstajic. "The network will actually turn on next weekend," he said.

Reporting by Alastair Sharp

