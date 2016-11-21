Canada's Wind Mobile to upgrade wireless network, rebrand as Freedom

TORONTO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The head of Shaw Communications Inc's Wind Mobile unit said that its wireless network in major Canadian cities Toronto and Vancouver will get a major upgrade next weekend and that the brand will now be known as Freedom Mobile.

"Today we're announcing that we're actually turning on LTE (long-term evolution) in our two biggest markets, in Toronto and Vancouver," said the unit's chief executive, Alek Krstajic. "The network will actually turn on next weekend," he said.