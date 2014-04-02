Shawbrook Bank CEO Henderson steps down; Pyman appointed new CEO

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - New British bank Shawbrook said on Wednesday Ian Henderson had stepped down as chief executive and will be replaced by Richard Pyman, currently head of its asset finance unit.

Henderson had been chief executive of Shawbrook since December 2012. No reason was given for his departure.

Pyman was previously managing director of Singers Asset Finance, which Shawbrook purchased in March 2012.

“His appointment and leadership will allow us to move forward on our development strategy to position Shawbrook for the next phase of growth,” said Shawbrook Chairman George Mathewson, former chairman of Royal Bank of Scotland.

Shawbrook said last September it had lent more than 1 billion pounds since its launch in 2011, showing that challengers are emerging to break the dominance of Britain’s biggest banks.