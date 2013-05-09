FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New bank Shawbrook makes profit in second year
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 9, 2013 / 8:17 AM / in 4 years

New bank Shawbrook makes profit in second year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - New British bank Shawbrook said on Thursday it moved into profit during its second year of operations and expected to double lending to businesses in 2013.

Shawbrook, which focuses on lending to small and medium enterprises (SMEs), said it made an operating profit of 2.6 million pounds ($4.1 million) in 2012 and had seen an exceptional increase in lending. Customer deposits increased five-fold to 924 million pounds.

Shawbrook is one of a number of new banks to have emerged looking to pick up business from the established lenders who are shrinking their balance sheets and building up capital reserves to meet future regulatory requirements.

$1 = 0.6425 British pounds Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Laura Noonan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.