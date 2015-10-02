FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shawbrook hires Santander's UK banking head as CEO
October 2, 2015 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

Shawbrook hires Santander's UK banking head as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - New British bank Shawbrook Group Plc said it had appointed Steve Pateman, head of UK banking at Santander UK, as its new chief executive officer.

The bank’s previous CEO, Richard Pyman, had taken a temporary leave of absence in May due to illness. The bank had named finance chief Tom Wood as interim CEO at the time.

Shawbrook said on Friday that Pyman would step down as CEO and leave the group with immediate effect.

Pateman runs Santander UK’s corporate, commercial, business and retail banking operations and wealth management divisions, Shawbrook said in a statement.

Pateman’s appointment is effective Jan. 1, 2016, subject to regulatory approval. (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
