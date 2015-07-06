FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British bank Shawbrook names Iain Cornish as chairman
July 6, 2015 / 6:50 AM / 2 years ago

British bank Shawbrook names Iain Cornish as chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - New British bank Shawbrook Group Plc said on Monday it had appointed Iain Cornish as chairman with immediate effect.

Cornish is currently a senior independent director of debt collection company Arrow Global Group Plc and wealth manager St James’s Place.

Shawbrook said George Mathewson would step down as chairman and as director effective immediately.

The bank, which listed on the London Stock Exchange in April, had appointed Finance Chief Tom Wood as interim CEO in May, following Richard Pyman’s ill health. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)

