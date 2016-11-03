FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shawbrook reports jump in 9-month net loans and advances
November 3, 2016 / 7:40 AM / 10 months ago

Shawbrook reports jump in 9-month net loans and advances

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Shawbrook Group Plc reported a 19 percent jump in net loans and advances to customers in the first nine months and said it had seen a minimal impact on its business from economic uncertainties brought on by Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

The British lender, which was founded in 2011, said net loans and advances rose to 4 billion pounds ($4.94 billion) in the period ended September from 3.4 billion pounds at the end of 2015.

The bank said gross originations for the nine-month period rose 23 percent from a year earlier to 1.5 billion pounds.

Shawbrook maintained its net interest margin at 5.6 percent during the period, adding that it expected continued tailwinds from deposit book repricing after the Bank of England base rate cut in August. ($1 = 0.8101 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

