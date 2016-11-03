UPDATE 1-Shawbrook says net loans rise, impact from Brexit minimal

(Adds details)

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Shawbrook Group Plc reported a 19 percent jump in net loans and advances to customers in the first nine months and said it had seen a minimal impact on its business from economic uncertainties brought on by Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

Shawbrook stock rose 5.6 percent to 224.34 pence in early trade, making it one of the top gainers on London's FTSE Midcap index.

The British lender, which was founded in 2011, said net loans and advances rose to 4 billion pounds ($4.94 billion) in the period ended September from 3.4 billion pounds at the end of 2015.

The bank said gross originations for the nine-month period rose 23 percent from a year earlier to 1.5 billion pounds.

Shawbrook maintained its net interest margin at 5.6 percent during the period, adding that it expected continued tailwinds from deposit book repricing after the Bank of England base rate cut in August.

The lender said it had achieved a cost of risk and cost to income in line with its expectations.

Shawbrook, which earlier indicated that uncertainty from the leave vote could hurt investment decisions borrowing demand, said on Thursday its property finance division had reported "record" levels of originations in the third quarter, despite the usual slowdown in the property market during August.

The bank joined rivals Virgin Money Holdings Plc, OneSavings Bank Plc and Metro Bank Plc in defying Brexit-induced pessimism and reporting robust results.

London-listed Shawbrook is one of several "challenger banks" to emerge since the financial crisis to fill a gap in small business lending.

However, its reputation for accelerating growth without undue risk suffered a blow earlier this year when it found some irregularities in its asset finance business and Tom Wood, its then finance head, resigned. ($1 = 0.8101 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair and Vyas Mohan)