British bank Shawbrook says Brexit could hit borrowing demand

July 27 (Reuters) - British lender Shawbrook cautioned that political and economic uncertainty after last month's British vote to leave the European Union could lead to deferred investment decisions and a decline in borrowing demand.

The bank, however, is well prepared for a softer economic environment and confident in its outlook, it said after reporting 14 percent growth in its loan book to 3.8 billion pounds ($5 billion) at June 30.

"At present we are not seeing any material change in activity and indeed some markets that slowed in the run up to the referendum have picked up," CEO Steve Pateman said in a statement.

Shawbrook's 12-month rolling returns on equity stayed relatively steady at 21.2 percent, against 22.7 percent in 2015. Its cost-to-income ratio fell to 47.9 percent from 51 percent, the company said. ($1 = 0.7611 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman)