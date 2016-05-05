UK bank Shawbrook posts rise in Q1 underlying profit

LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - British bank Shawbrook reported a jump in first-quarter underlying pretax profit on Thursday, and said it would grow customer loan balances to 8.5 billion pounds ($12.34 billion) by 2020.

The lender, which was founded in 2011 and went public last year, said underlying pretax profit rose 20 percent to 22.3 million pounds for the quarter ended March 31.

The bank’s net loans and advances grew 6 percent to 3.57 billion pounds in the period. ($1 = 0.6888 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)