New bank Shawbrook grows profit on small business lending
November 5, 2015 / 7:26 AM / in 2 years

New bank Shawbrook grows profit on small business lending

Lisa Barrington

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - New British bank Shawbrook said its underlying profit rose by 68 percent during the first nine months of 2015, driven by growing demand from small businesses for loans.

Underlying pretax profit rose to 54.5 million pounds ($84 million) during the period, up from 32.5 million pounds in the same period a year earlier.

The bank’s loan book grew 23 percent to 2.86 billion pounds.

“The group continues to deliver strong growth, with originations and loans to customers up 27 percent and 23 percent respectively, driven by growing demand for lending from UK SMEs (small and medium enterprises),” Shawbrook Interim CEO and CFO Tom Wood said.

Shawbrook maintained its net interest margin at 6.1 percent in the first three quarters of 2015. (Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

