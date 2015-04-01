FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shawbrook prices London listing at 290 pence a share
April 1, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

Shawbrook prices London listing at 290 pence a share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - British bank Shawbrook has priced its initial public offering at 290 pence a share, giving it a market capitalisation of 725 million pounds ($1 billion) upon admission to the London Stock Exchange, it said on Wednesday.

The so-called challenger bank had set a price range of between 255 and 305 pence a share. The deal will raise 90 million pounds through the sale of 75 million shares.

Conditional dealings will begin at 0700 GMT.

$1 = 0.6733 pounds Reporting By Freya Berry; Editing by Pravin Char

