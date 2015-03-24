FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Books covered for UK lender Shawbrook's listing - source
#Financials
March 24, 2015 / 7:27 AM / 3 years ago

Books covered for UK lender Shawbrook's listing - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - Books are covered for the stock market listing of UK lender Shawbrook, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, as the bank seeks to raise 90 million pounds ($134.3 million) on the London Stock Exchange.

The books are covered within the price range on the full deal size, including the overallotment option, or greenshoe, the source said. The price range has been set at between 255 and 305 pence a share. ($1 = 0.6703 British Pounds) (Reporting by Freya Berry; Editing by David Holmes)

