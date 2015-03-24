FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Books covered for UK bank Shawbrook's share listing - source
#Financials
March 24, 2015 / 7:55 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Books covered for UK bank Shawbrook's share listing - source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds market cap, details)

LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - Books are covered for the stock market listing of UK bank Shawbrook, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, as the bank seeks to raise 90 million pounds ($134.3 million) on the London Stock Exchange.

The price range has been set at between 255 and 305 pence a share, giving a market capitalisation of 638 to 763 million pounds ($0.95-1.1 billion), the source said.

The books are covered within the price range on the full deal size, including the overallotment option, the source said.

The bank is one of a number of new banks to have emerged in the UK since the 2008 financial crisis to challenge the market dominance of the big lenders. It provides loans to consumers and small businesses in sectors it says are often poorly served by Britain’s biggest retail banks.

Shawbrook is backed by private equity fund Pollen Street Capital, formerly known as SOF Investments, which was spun out of Royal Bank of Scotland in 2013. Pollen Street is also invested in Banca Sistema, the Italian challenger bank. ($1 = 0.6697 pounds) (Reporting by Freya Berry; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

