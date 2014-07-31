FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shaw Communications to buy data center company ViaWest
July 31, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

Shaw Communications to buy data center company ViaWest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Canadian media and cable company Shaw Communications Inc said it would buy data center services provider ViaWest Inc from Oak Hill Capital Partners and others in a deal valued at $1.2 billion on an enterprise basis.

Shaw said the acquisition would help accelerate the development of its Canadian data center platform.

The deal will be funded using a combination of cash on hand and an existing credit facility. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

