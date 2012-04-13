FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shaw Communications profit rises on strength in cable business
#Market News
April 13, 2012 / 12:20 PM / 5 years ago

Shaw Communications profit rises on strength in cable business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Shaw Communications Inc, the dominant cable company in western Canada, posted a 3.5 percent rise in second-quarter profit, helped by higher revenue in its cable and satellite divisions.

Net profit from continuing operations was C$178 million ($178.6 million), or 38 Canadian cents a share, in the three months ended Feb. 29. A year earlier, it made C$172 million, or 38 Canadian cents a share.

Revenue rose 3 percent to C$1.23 billion.

Shaw is fighting a difficult battle against Vancouver-based telecoms company Telus Corp, which is aggressively promoting a rival TV service. Shaw has canceled plans for a cellular network, giving it one less weapon to fight Telus.

