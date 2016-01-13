FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Shaw Communications announces sale of Shaw media to Corus Entertainment for $2.65 bln
#Market News
January 13, 2016 / 12:36 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Shaw Communications announces sale of Shaw media to Corus Entertainment for $2.65 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects link to source text)

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Shaw Communications Inc : * Announces sale of Shaw media to Corus Entertainment Inc for $2.65 billion * Upon closing, will receive about $1.85 billion in cash and approximately 71

million Corus class b non-voting shares * Says Shaw expects to realize net cash proceeds from the transaction of approximately $1.8 billion * Expects to use net cash proceeds from transaction to fund the previously announced acquisition of wind Mobile corp. (“wind”) for $1.6 billion * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
