CORRECTED-BRIEF-Shaw Communications announces sale of Shaw media to Corus Entertainment for $2.65 bln

(Corrects link to source text)

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Shaw Communications Inc : * Announces sale of Shaw media to Corus Entertainment Inc for $2.65 billion * Upon closing, will receive about $1.85 billion in cash and approximately 71

million Corus class b non-voting shares * Says Shaw expects to realize net cash proceeds from the transaction of approximately $1.8 billion * Expects to use net cash proceeds from transaction to fund the previously announced acquisition of wind Mobile corp. ("wind") for $1.6 billion