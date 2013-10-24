FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Canada's Shaw Communications profit slips
October 24, 2013 / 12:33 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Canada's Shaw Communications profit slips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects analyst revenue estimate to billion from million, fixes dateline)

TORONTO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Shaw Communications Inc , the dominant cable company in Western Canada, on Thursday said its fourth-quarter profit slipped amid heightened competition.

The Calgary-based company said its net income declined to C$117 million ($112.62 million), or 24 Canadian cents per share, from C$133 million, or 28 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Shaw said operating revenue rose 3 percent to C$1.25 billion.

Analysts had on average expected Shaw to earn 33 Canadian cents a share on revenue of C$1.24 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said it expects growth in revenue and adjusted operating income before amortization of between 2 and 4 percent.

$1 = $1.0389 Canadian Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

