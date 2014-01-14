FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Shaw Communications posts profit, but loses more TV customers
#Market News
January 14, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 4 years ago

Canada's Shaw Communications posts profit, but loses more TV customers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Western Canada-focused Shaw Communications Inc posted a 4 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, but it continued to lose customers in its main cable television business.

The Calgary, Alberta-based cable company said its net income was C$245 million, or 51 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$235 million, or 50 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier. Revenue was up 3 percent at C$1.36 billion.

Shaw, which is facing tough competition for TV and Internet customers from telecom rival Telus Corp, said it lost 29,619 TV subscribers.

