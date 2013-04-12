FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shaw Communications profit up 2 pct, expects modest 2013 revenue growth
April 12, 2013 / 12:51 PM / 4 years ago

Shaw Communications profit up 2 pct, expects modest 2013 revenue growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - Shaw Communications Inc posted a 2 percent rise in second-quarter profit and said it expects a modest growth in revenue for the year.

Shaw, the dominant cable company in Western Canada, said net income rose to C$182 million, or 38 Canadian cents per share, from C$178 million, or 38 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue at the Calgary-based company rose 2 percent to C$1.25 billion.

The company also said it expects consolidated free cash flow of about C$550 million in 2013.

