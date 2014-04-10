Canada's Shaw Communications profit rises on gain from asset sale

April 10 (Reuters) - Shaw Communications Inc posted a 22 percent rise in second-quarter profit, helped by a gain from the sale of some media assets to Corus Entertainment Inc.

The cable company said net income rose to C$222 million ($203 million), or 46 Canadian cents per share, from C$182 million, or 38 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose about 2 percent to C$1.27 billion in the quarter ended Feb. 28, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said. ($1 = 1.0919 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Alastair Sharp and Sneha Banerjee; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)